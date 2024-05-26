StockNews.com Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.18. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

