StockNews.com Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

