StockNews.com Upgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.5 %

URBN opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

