Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Major Shareholder Purchases $173,602.20 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $325,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.