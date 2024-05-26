Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,769.53 or 0.99975733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011515 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00119648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028078 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

