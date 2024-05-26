Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.42.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$56.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

