T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,306,930.20 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,364,823,443.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $30,952,247.30.

On Friday, May 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $31,149,504.10.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70.

On Monday, May 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10.

On Friday, May 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

