Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $57.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TNDM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

