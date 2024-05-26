Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

