Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

