TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $10,506,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 490,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.71. 7,356,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

