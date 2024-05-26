TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,163. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.