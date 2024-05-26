TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,882 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 1,345,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,393. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.