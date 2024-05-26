TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,882 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 1,345,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,393. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.