TCW Group Inc. Invests $622,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 295.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,134,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.