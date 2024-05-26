TCW Group Inc. Sells 43,061 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

