TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $31,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,000. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

