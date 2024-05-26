Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 4,114 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 391,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

