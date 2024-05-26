Team Hewins LLC Invests $225,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

