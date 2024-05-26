Team Hewins LLC Invests $243,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.75. 1,721,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,561. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.00 and a 200 day moving average of $309.34.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

