Team Hewins LLC Invests $288,000 in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 350.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period.

VanEck Israel ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISRA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

VanEck Israel ETF Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

