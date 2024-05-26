Team Hewins LLC Invests $296,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,393 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,260,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Hershey Trading Down 2.0 %

HSY traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.