Team Hewins LLC Invests $300,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 236,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,939. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

