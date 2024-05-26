Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.