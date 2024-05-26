Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.53. 257,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

