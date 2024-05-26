Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 633.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 334,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.