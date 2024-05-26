Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 2,472 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,182. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

