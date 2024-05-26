Team Hewins LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,268. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.39 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.29.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

