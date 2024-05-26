Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 450,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 836,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Insider Activity

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

