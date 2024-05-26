Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.2 %

TSLA stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 65,584,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,189,992. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

