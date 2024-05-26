Tezos Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $943.61 million and $27.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,003,646,376 coins and its circulating supply is 983,080,617 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

