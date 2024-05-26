The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

