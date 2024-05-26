The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,561.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91,222 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,675,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

