Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $584.05. The stock had a trading volume of 883,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,267. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

