Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $678.49 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00053380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,560,062,361 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

