Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $105.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.07.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 28.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

