Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.58 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.58 billion and $108.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00009244 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,995,094 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,971,278.812155 with 3,474,677,765.4355173 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.37279004 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $133,891,075.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

