Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.67.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. Transcat has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $147.00.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $2,962,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

