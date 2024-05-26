Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $20.50

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

