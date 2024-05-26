U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.16.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

