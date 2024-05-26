United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,218. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

United Community Banks Company Profile



United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

