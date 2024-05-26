United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

