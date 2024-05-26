United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,454,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.66. 2,995,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

