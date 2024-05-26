Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,233,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,314,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.