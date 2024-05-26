US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 1.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of US Foods worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 1,433,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

