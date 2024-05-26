V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,023,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

