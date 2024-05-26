V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.55. 2,024,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,800,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

