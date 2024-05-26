Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. Valaris has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

