Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

