VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,596. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.