VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.61. 530,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,696. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

